UK to guarantee up to $500 mln in loans to help Ukraine

The UK government has announced a new economic package to support further stability in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss has said.

"The UK will guarantee up to $500 million in loans to help Ukraine withstand the economic impact of Russia's actions. We are using our economic heft to inflict pain on Russia and to support the Ukrainian people," Truss tweeted on Wednesday.