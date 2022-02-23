Rada backs imposition of sanctions against Russian politicians, officials involved in recognition of so-called 'DPR/LPR'

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appealed to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) with a proposal to impose sanctions for ten years against deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, politicians and officials of Russia involved in the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

The adoption of relevant resolution No. 7064 was supported by 322 deputies at the plenary session on Wednesday.

According to the document, these persons are directly related to lobbying the interests of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, including the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, and their activities record manifestations of potential threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In total, there are 351 persons in the list proposed by the Rada.

The sanctions submitted for consideration by the NSDC include, in particular, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, partial or complete termination of transit of resources, flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine, prevention of withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of special permits for the use of subsoil; prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property; use of radio frequency resource of Ukraine.

The package of sanctions may also include a complete or partial ban on transactions in securities, termination of permits, licenses for the import into Ukraine from a foreign state or export of currency values from Ukraine; termination of trade agreements, joint projects and industrial programs, in particular in the field of security and defense; prohibition of technology transfer, intellectual property rights; termination of cultural exchanges and scientific cooperation; cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on the conclusion of contracts or agreements; deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, a ban on the acquisition of ownership of land plots.