Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) is withdrawing Charge d'Affaires for Ukraine in Russia Vasyl Pokotylo for consultations due to the recognition by Russia of the independence of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"Due to the adoption by the Russian leadership of unlawful decisions to recognize the 'independence' of the quasi-formations created by it in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic' and 'Donetsk People's Republic,' Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia Vasyl Pokotylo was summoned to Ukraine for consultations," the MFA press service said on Tuesday.