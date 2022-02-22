Facts

11:22 22.02.2022

Ukraine's permanent rep to UN: We demand from Russia to cancel decision on recognition of 'L/DPR,' immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from Donbas

1 min read
Ukraine's permanent rep to UN: We demand from Russia to cancel decision on recognition of 'L/DPR,' immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from Donbas

Permanent Representative of Ukraine in the United Nations (UN), Serhiy Kyslytsya, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday night, announced Ukraine's demand to cancel the decision of Russia regarding the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

"It remains up to Russia to abandon its long-lasting strategy against Ukraine and re-engage in fundamental principles of peaceful relations enshrined in the UN charter. We demand from Russia to cancel the decision on recognition and return to the table of negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand immediate and complete, verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops," Kyslytsya said.

He also said that Ukraine calls on Russia to carefully re-read the statement of the UN Secretary General, where the decision of Russia on the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" are called violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, contrary to the UN Charter.

Tags: #ukraine #un
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 22.02.2022
Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

13:24 22.02.2022
Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

11:05 22.02.2022
UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

10:47 22.02.2022
UK considering boosting military aid to Ukraine

UK considering boosting military aid to Ukraine

10:20 22.02.2022
Ukraine convening Normandy Four's emergency summit after Russia's decision to recognize so-called 'L/DPR'

Ukraine convening Normandy Four's emergency summit after Russia's decision to recognize so-called 'L/DPR'

10:03 22.02.2022
Ukraine demands to convene meeting of UN Security Council over Russia's actions in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukraine demands to convene meeting of UN Security Council over Russia's actions in Donbas – Kuleba

09:56 21.02.2022
Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

Johnson and Macron consider coming week to be most important for resolving Ukraine situation

15:08 19.02.2022
Ukraine's Intelligence Agency urges residents of Donetsk not to leave their homes, not use transport due to threat of terrorist attacks

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency urges residents of Donetsk not to leave their homes, not use transport due to threat of terrorist attacks

12:45 19.02.2022
Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

20:27 18.02.2022
NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

NSDC Secretary, ministers, MPs of Ukraine to go to contact line on Saturday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

LATEST

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' - Foreign Minister

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Russia creates legal basis for further aggression against Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine records 24,440 new COVID-19 cases per day, 33,238 recovered, 287 died – ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD