Ukraine's permanent rep to UN: We demand from Russia to cancel decision on recognition of 'L/DPR,' immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from Donbas

Permanent Representative of Ukraine in the United Nations (UN), Serhiy Kyslytsya, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday night, announced Ukraine's demand to cancel the decision of Russia regarding the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR."

"It remains up to Russia to abandon its long-lasting strategy against Ukraine and re-engage in fundamental principles of peaceful relations enshrined in the UN charter. We demand from Russia to cancel the decision on recognition and return to the table of negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand immediate and complete, verifiable withdrawal of the occupation troops," Kyslytsya said.

He also said that Ukraine calls on Russia to carefully re-read the statement of the UN Secretary General, where the decision of Russia on the recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" are called violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, contrary to the UN Charter.