11:05 22.02.2022

UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

UN Security Council to consider situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR' – diplomats

At the initiative of Ukraine, which was supported by a number of countries, the UN Security Council will consider the situation around Ukraine after Russia recognizes the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, multiple diplomatic sources in the world organization said.

According to sources, the United States, Albania, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, France, the EU, and the United Kingdom spoke in favor of holding the meeting. It is scheduled for 04:00 Tuesday morning.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a nightly video statement said that Russia's recognition of the so-called "L/DPR" is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and called for the convening of an emergency summit of the Normandy Four.

