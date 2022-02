Ukraine demands to convene meeting of UN Security Council over Russia's actions in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukraine demands to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the actions of the Russia in Donbas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine demands to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the illegal actions of Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter on Tuesday night.

He said the relevant appeal has already been submitted to the Security Council.