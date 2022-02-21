Facts

16:32 21.02.2022

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba says that information about alleged sabotage by the Ukrainian side in the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as about alleged shelling of Russian territory, is not true.

"I categorically refute the disinformation of Russia. Ukraine did not: attack Donetsk or Luhansk; send saboteurs or APCs [armored personnel carriers] over the Russian border; shell Russian territory or border crossing; conduct acts of sabotage. Ukraine also does not plan any such actions. Russia, stop your fake-producing factory now," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

