12:35 21.02.2022

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, as well as equipment, but this contingent is not enough to attack Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"According to our data, there are 9,000 representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, plus equipment, including missile weapons, etc. But I want to say that for those who say that there will be an attack on Kyiv from the Belarusian side, I'm sorry, but it sounds funny to me. But threatening us, scaring us, creating a situation of such an environment - yes, it works. Therefore, exercises have begun in Pridnestrovie - so that you and I would strain ourselves, distract our resource with you, so that to divert our attention," Reznikov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He also announced plans to hold a telephone conversation with the Belarusian Defense Minister on Monday.

"We have agreed with him on direct interactions. I wrote him a letter yesterday, and through our attache, through the attache of the Republic of Belarus in Ukraine, I asked him to inform that I am asking to arrange a telephone conversation today in order to ask him direct questions: what is going on. They officially announced the decision to continue these exercises, because formally it will be said: 'the exercises have not been completed, because Russian troops remain there,'" Reznikov said.

Interfax-Ukraine
