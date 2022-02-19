NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

The NATO leadership has decided to transfer the personnel of its Ukrainian mission to Lviv and Brussels in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Musiyenko, press officer of the NATO Information and Documentation Centre, told Suspilne.

"NATO and allied countries are monitoring and assessing the situation very closely and continue to take all necessary measures. The safety of our personnel is a top priority, so the personnel have been transferred to Lviv and Brussels," Musiyenko said.

At the same time, she noted that NATO offices in Ukraine continue to work.