Facts

11:32 19.02.2022

Southern hoisting of Karlivske reservoir damaged as result of shelling

1 min read
In Donetsk region, as a result of shelling, the southern hoisting of the Karlivske Reservoir was damaged, the water supply was suspended until the repair work was completed, the press service of Selydove City Council reported.

"Urgently stock up on water! Today, the southern hoisting and Karlivka were bombed. At 09.00 on February 19, 22, the water utility stops the water supply until the end of the repair work. No one knows how long it will take," the message says.

Tags: #water #karlivka
