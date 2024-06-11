Economy

19:41 11.06.2024

In 2025, Dragon Capital to begin construction of third plant Truskavetska in Lviv region

 In 2025, Dragon Capital Investments Limited beneficiary Tomas Fiala will begin construction of a new plant for production of Truskavetska mineral water in Lviv region with a capacity of 1 million per day, which will allow the Truskavetska brand to get closer to the capacity of the market leader Morshynska and to get ahead Karpatska Dzherelna, Forbes Ukraine reported.

According to the report, Fiala's investment company is already designing a new plant for production of Truskavetska. Before this, two existing manufacturers of this brand were acquired. The reason for the construction of a new plant is the inability to increase existing capacity.

The new mineral water plant will be located on the territory of the Bobernia tract, next to the Solonytsia River, which flows into the Truskavets Reservoir. The plant will occupy an area of ​​20 hectares, but the final size of the site will depend on the design results. The production will be located near the Truskavets Ring Road.

"This is good for logistics," Fiala noted and added that nearby is the plant of the manufacturer Aqua-Eco, which is already owned by Dragon Capital.

The company does not disclose the amount of upcoming investments.

"They amount to more than EUR 35 million for the plant," Truskavets mayor Andriy Kulchynsky says.

According to the owner of Carpathian Mineral Waters Serhiy Ustenko, this amount will be more modest - approximately EUR 20 million.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest investment groups in Ukraine in the field of investments and financial services, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, direct investments, asset management to institutional, corporate and private clients. The company was founded in 2000 in Kyiv. One of the key activities of Dragon Capital is investing in the real estate market.

 

