21:25 17.02.2022

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

Blinken invites Lavrov to hold meeting in Europe next week

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he had sent a letter on Thursday to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a proposal to hold a face-to-face meeting next week.

"Earlier today, I sent a letter to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposing that we meet next week in Europe, following on our talks in recent weeks, to discuss the steps that we can take to resolve this crisis without conflict," Blinken said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He said he proposed holding meetings within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"This could initiate a summit of key leaders in the context of de-escalation to achieve mutual understanding," he said.

