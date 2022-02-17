Facts

20:35 17.02.2022

Ukraine committed to peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in case of escalation it will defend itself – Kyslytsya

Ukraine is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, but in the event of an escalation by Russia, Ukraine will defend itself, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya said.

"Ukraine remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through political diplomatic means. Ukraine wants peace, security and stability not only for itself, but also for all of Europe. I reiterate that if Russia chooses to escalate, Ukraine will defend itself," Kyslytsya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

The Permanent Representative said that, drawing on the lessons of history, Ukraine calls on Russia to abandon its long-term strategy regarding Ukraine, based on threats and the use of force against the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

