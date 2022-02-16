Facts

17:53 16.02.2022

EU to hold summit on Ukraine on Thurs

EU to hold summit on Ukraine on Thurs

On February 17, the leaders of the EU countries are planning to hold an informal meeting on the situation around Ukraine, a representative of the President of the European Council Barend Leyts has said on Wednesday.

"Ahead of tomorrow's [Thursday] EU-Africa Summit there will be a one hour informal meeting of the members of the European Council at 12:30 [local time and 13:30 Kyiv time] on a state of play of latest developments related to Russia and Ukraine," Leyts said on Twitter.

Tags: #eu #summit
