EU to hold summit on Ukraine on Thurs

On February 17, the leaders of the EU countries are planning to hold an informal meeting on the situation around Ukraine, a representative of the President of the European Council Barend Leyts has said on Wednesday.

"Ahead of tomorrow's [Thursday] EU-Africa Summit there will be a one hour informal meeting of the members of the European Council at 12:30 [local time and 13:30 Kyiv time] on a state of play of latest developments related to Russia and Ukraine," Leyts said on Twitter.