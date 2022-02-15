Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the eve of the visit to Moscow of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio, expects the Italian side to inform the leadership of the Russian Federation of the inadmissibility of further aggression against Ukraine

"After Kyiv, Luigi will visit Moscow, so we exchanged assessments of the security situation, coordinated our positions… We hope that the level of bilateral relations that exists between Italy and Russia will allow the Italian side to convincingly convey to the Russian leadership the inadmissibility of further armed aggression against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint briefing with Di Maio in Kyiv following talks between the foreign ministers on Tuesday.

According to him, Italy is ready to help Ukraine with practical steps in deterring the Russian Federation, including by maintaining the package of sanctions developed in the EU.

Kuleba also said that Di Maio supports the idea that the Russian Federation does not have the right to vote on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects. "It was important for me to hear today that Luigi also understands that the Russian aggravation around Ukraine is not only a problem of Ukraine - it is a problem of Euro-Atlantic and global security. We also agreed that no one except Ukraine and NATO members has the right to vote in the discussion on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance," he said.

The heads of the foreign ministries also discussed the development of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Italy, Kuleba said.