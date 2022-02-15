Facts

19:56 15.02.2022

Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

2 min read
Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the eve of the visit to Moscow of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio, expects the Italian side to inform the leadership of the Russian Federation of the inadmissibility of further aggression against Ukraine

"After Kyiv, Luigi will visit Moscow, so we exchanged assessments of the security situation, coordinated our positions… We hope that the level of bilateral relations that exists between Italy and Russia will allow the Italian side to convincingly convey to the Russian leadership the inadmissibility of further armed aggression against Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint briefing with Di Maio in Kyiv following talks between the foreign ministers on Tuesday.

According to him, Italy is ready to help Ukraine with practical steps in deterring the Russian Federation, including by maintaining the package of sanctions developed in the EU.

Kuleba also said that Di Maio supports the idea that the Russian Federation does not have the right to vote on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects. "It was important for me to hear today that Luigi also understands that the Russian aggravation around Ukraine is not only a problem of Ukraine - it is a problem of Euro-Atlantic and global security. We also agreed that no one except Ukraine and NATO members has the right to vote in the discussion on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance," he said.

The heads of the foreign ministries also discussed the development of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Italy, Kuleba said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #italy #agression
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:03 15.02.2022
Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

20:38 15.02.2022
Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

20:27 15.02.2022
Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

19:47 15.02.2022
TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

19:19 15.02.2022
If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

19:13 15.02.2022
Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

19:11 15.02.2022
Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

17:06 15.02.2022
NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

16:30 15.02.2022
Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of so-called 'LPR/DPR' will mean conscious withdrawal from Minsk agreements – MFA

Ukraine's position remains unchanged: Russia's recognition of so-called 'LPR/DPR' will mean conscious withdrawal from Minsk agreements – MFA

13:50 15.02.2022
Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

Ukraine prevents blockade of Black Sea ports – Infrastructure Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Russia, in case of recognition of 'DPR/LPR' will violate intl law, Minsk Agreements – Stoltenberg

YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

Kravchuk, Kuchma, Yushchenko urge Budapest Memo's signatories to prove that document 'is not mere fraud'

Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

Official recognition of 'L/DPR' to constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine from Russia – Maasikas

OSCE Secretary General applies tools for early conflict prevention over situation around Ukraine – Kuleba

Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

Ukraine records 29,724 new COVID-19 cases per day, 23,235 recovered, 305 died – ministry

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with CAD 500 mln loan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD