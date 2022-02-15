Facts

13:39 15.02.2022

Russian State Duma's call to recognize 'L/DPR' to complicate situation in Europe – Podoliak

2 min read
The Russian State Duma's call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" is an "escalatory action" that will complicate the situation in Europe, Advisor to the Ukrainian President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Definitely, Russia's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements and any political and legal steps in the interests of the occupation structures should receive an immediate assessment and reaction from the democratic community. The disrespect for the German side as a participant in the Normandy format, shown by the Russian State Duma, is also indicative. This decision was voted when Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz was in Moscow. One can only regret that Moscow took this escalatory action, which only complicates the situation in Europe," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

In his opinion, "even the very raising of the question in Russia about the recognition of the occupation structures in ORDLO is a step towards the destruction of the Minsk documents."

"If Russia has decided de jure and de facto to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, then this only finally proves that it is the Russian side that is responsible for the lack of significant progress in the negotiation process to end the war in Donbas," he said.

