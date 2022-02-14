National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

The personnel of the National Police was transferred to a combat alert from February 14 to February 19, 2022, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said on his Facebook page.

According to him, this is necessary for prompt response to any threats to the security of citizens.

"The strengthened police regime is not an additional reason for panic. It is about protection and full readiness," he said.

Klymenko said this means an increase in the number of patrols that ensure public safety and order on the streets.

The chief of the National Police said that combat alert is necessary to deploy additional situational centers for round-the-clock monitoring of the operational situation in the country and to take under protection critical infrastructure facilities, authorities and local self-government.

