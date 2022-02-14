Facts

17:56 14.02.2022

National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

1 min read
National Police transferred to combat alert in Ukraine

The personnel of the National Police was transferred to a combat alert from February 14 to February 19, 2022, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said on his Facebook page.

According to him, this is necessary for prompt response to any threats to the security of citizens.

"The strengthened police regime is not an additional reason for panic. It is about protection and full readiness," he said.

Klymenko said this means an increase in the number of patrols that ensure public safety and order on the streets.

The chief of the National Police said that combat alert is necessary to deploy additional situational centers for round-the-clock monitoring of the operational situation in the country and to take under protection critical infrastructure facilities, authorities and local self-government.

According to him, this is necessary for prompt response to any threats to the security of citizens.

Tags: #police #alert
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:32 11.01.2022
Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

15:06 12.11.2021
Police not aware yet under what circumstances drugs got into MP Poliakov's body – Kyiv police chief

Police not aware yet under what circumstances drugs got into MP Poliakov's body – Kyiv police chief

16:21 08.10.2021
On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

11:15 06.09.2021
Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

13:58 11.08.2021
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

11:31 11.08.2021
Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

14:47 06.08.2021
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

NSDC secretary: Today we do not see Russia's large-scale offensive may occur in coming days

Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Monastyrsky: If some 'Girkin' tries to seize administrative building, he'll be shot without warning

OSCE meeting to discuss strengthening, redeployment of Russian troops to probably take place on Feb 15 - MFA

LATEST

Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

NSDC secretary: Today we do not see Russia's large-scale offensive may occur in coming days

Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Zelensky, after meeting with Scholz, says Ukraine, Germany have different approaches to Nord Stream 2

Adoption of resolutions on recognition of occupation structures in Donbas by Russian Duma means Russia's rejection of Minsk agreements - Podoliak

Monastyrsky: If some 'Girkin' tries to seize administrative building, he'll be shot without warning

OSCE meeting to discuss strengthening, redeployment of Russian troops to probably take place on Feb 15 - MFA

Rada plans to appeal to UN, international organizations due to escalation near Ukraine's borders - Stefanchuk

We expect signs of de-escalation from Russia - Scholz

Israel may step up its signal to counter Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD