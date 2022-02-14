Zelensky, after meeting with Scholz, says Ukraine, Germany have different approaches to Nord Stream 2

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that Ukraine and Germany had different approaches to Nord Stream 2.

"We discussed the security risks associated with Nord Stream 2. And here we have some disagreements in the assessment. I recalled: our position is unchanged, we view Nord Stream 2 today exclusively through the prism of energy and security threats to us and to the region. We clearly understand that this is a geopolitical weapon, and therefore Ukraine requires energy and security guarantees," he said at a briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv on Monday.

As the President of Ukraine said, he invited Scholz to start a strategic joint dialogue in the energy sector.