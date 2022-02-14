Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is not relevant at the moment, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz has said.

"Regarding membership in the Alliance, it is irrelevant at the moment. Therefore, it is a little strange that the Russian government has made an issue that is not on the agenda now a subject of great political discussion," Scholz said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.