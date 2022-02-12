Facts

13:23 12.02.2022

Sanctions against Russia to be imposed only if it attacks Ukraine – Biden adviser

The U.S. administration still advocates the imposition of sanctions against Russia only if the Russian Federation launches an attack on Ukraine, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The President believes that sanctions are intended to deter. And in order for them to work – to deter, they have to be set up in a way where if Putin moves, then the costs are imposed," Sullivan said.

"We believe that that is the right logic," he added.

As reported, some U.S. congressmen insist on imposing part of the prepared sanctions against Russia immediately: regardless of whether there will be an attack on Ukraine.

