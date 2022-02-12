NSDC imposes sanctions on Nash TV channel

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to impose sanctions on the Nash and Maxi-TV channels for a period of five years, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Sanctions have been imposed against Nasha Praha [Maxi-TV], against Nash 24, Nash 365 [Nash television channel] and the company, which, as far as we are informed, is directly the owner of all these companies, which is located in Cyprus in Limassol… The company, which is located in Cyprus, was also subject to our restrictive sanctions for a period of five years," Danilov said at a press conference following the NSDC meeting in Kharkiv.

In addition, sanctions were imposed for a period of five years against the Russian limited liability company Vitrina TV, which rebroadcasts television channels under sanctions.

"As for the sanctions, Vitrina TV LLC, registered in Moscow... This is a company that provides services for the promotion of companies that are under sanctions in our country, it provides services for the retransmission of Russian television channels that are blocked in our country. The sanctions were issued for a period of five years," Danilov said.

The website of the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting said Nasha Praha LLC is a television broadcaster with a registered Maxi-TV logo in the Cultural and entertainment. Film screening format. Nash 365 LLC is a television broadcaster with a registered logo "Nash" in the information-analytical format.