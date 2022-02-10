Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

Vessel traffic on the recommended routes to Ukraine's seaports in the Sea of ​​Azov will be blocked for the period from February 13 to February 19 in connection with Russia's decision to block a significant part of the water area of ​​the Azov and Black Seas for this period to conduct drills involving rocket and artillery firing, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reports on Thursday.

According to the authority's official message on Facebook, the movement of ships in the Black Sea during this period will only be possible with deviation from the recommended routes, bypassing the live firing zones, respectively, with restrictions on the draft of ships.

"Currently, restrictions on the movement of ships [during the specified period] are being processed by specialists, additional clarifications will be provided in the near future," the message says.

As reported, the Russian Federation declared two areas in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov closed to shipping for the period from February 13 to February 19 due to military exercises.