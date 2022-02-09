Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

The ninth aircraft delivered a batch of ammunition to Ukraine as part of military-technical assistance from the United States, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The ninth bird from the United States and the second airfreighter of military assistance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from our partners, which Boryspil was received today! More than 80 tonnes of ammunition from the United States arrived in Kyiv," Reznikov said on Twitter.

The minister also said that on February 8 and 9, a cargo with military-technical assistance from the UK arrived in Ukraine.