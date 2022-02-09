Facts

12:03 09.02.2022

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Diplomacy continues to work and reduce the risks of military escalation, and a broad global coalition of partners is already implementing all three levels of the comprehensive containment package for Russia proposed by Ukraine in November, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions. When I visited the European Union in November, I told partners that we need a comprehensive package to contain Russia. We proposed three elements: active diplomacy, tough sanctions and military assistance to Ukraine. In these few months, we all three of these key tasks have been solved," the press service of the Foreign Ministry cites the words of Kuleba, said by him on the air of one of the TV channels.

The minister stressed that active diplomacy, which is the first element of containment of the Russian Federation and has been manifesting itself in recent weeks, it has turned Kyiv into the center of international politics. Regarding the second level, he announced the completion of the preparation of sanctions by the US and European allies.

"Sanctions already exist, Russia knows that they exist, and Russia knows that they are tough. An important nuance: even after this escalation is settled, the prepared package of sanctions will remain and will hang like a sword of Damocles over Russia and beyond," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

He added that the third level of the containment package is also being actively implemented. Evidence of this is the tonnes of military aid that have been received by Ukraine lately.

"This is not the reaction that Putin expected, and this works as a powerful deterrent," the minister concluded.

