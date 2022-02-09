Facts

11:46 09.02.2022

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

1 min read
Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Issues related to Ukraine and Russia's actions continue to be in the focus of the United States administration, regardless of where its employees are, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"That remains front and center in what we're doing and indeed what I continue to do even as we're heading to Australia," Blinken told reporters accompanying him to Canberra aboard the plane.

"I've been on the phone during a chunk of this trip talking to various counterparts with some focus on Russia-Ukraine. I spent some time talking to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as well," he said.

"And this is part of, as we've tabulated, with foreign counterparts something like 200-plus engagements just in recent weeks – phone calls, video conferences, in-person meetings, where we have been working to coordinate all of our partners in standing up to this Russian aggression directed toward Ukraine," Blinken said.

"We have been engaged in a two-track strategy where we have, on the one hand, been pursuing diplomacy, but at the same time building up strong deterrence to dissuade Russia from taking aggressive action," the US Secretary of State said.

Tags: #ukraine #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:41 09.02.2022
Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

20:14 08.02.2022
France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

18:48 08.02.2022
Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

18:38 08.02.2022
Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

17:28 08.02.2022
Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

10:37 08.02.2022
Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

09:59 08.02.2022
Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

20:59 07.02.2022
German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

20:49 07.02.2022
Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

11:25 07.02.2022
Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

Emergency Commission sets 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia, Luhansk, Khmelnytsky regions from Feb 11

LATEST

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Donbas on Feb 11

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Warsaw approves donation of military equipment to Ukraine

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

Certificate of non-conviction can be obtained online at Diia - MIA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD