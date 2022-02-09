Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Issues related to Ukraine and Russia's actions continue to be in the focus of the United States administration, regardless of where its employees are, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"That remains front and center in what we're doing and indeed what I continue to do even as we're heading to Australia," Blinken told reporters accompanying him to Canberra aboard the plane.

"I've been on the phone during a chunk of this trip talking to various counterparts with some focus on Russia-Ukraine. I spent some time talking to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as well," he said.

"And this is part of, as we've tabulated, with foreign counterparts something like 200-plus engagements just in recent weeks – phone calls, video conferences, in-person meetings, where we have been working to coordinate all of our partners in standing up to this Russian aggression directed toward Ukraine," Blinken said.

"We have been engaged in a two-track strategy where we have, on the one hand, been pursuing diplomacy, but at the same time building up strong deterrence to dissuade Russia from taking aggressive action," the US Secretary of State said.