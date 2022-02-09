Facts

09:41 09.02.2022

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, February 8, Ukraine has recorded 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 (including 3,308 children and 1,076 medical workers), while [...] 4,385 persons have been hospitalized, 240 have died, and 17,063 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 4.380 million COVID-19 cases, including 3.713 million recoveries and 101,887 deaths.

Tags: #ukraine #covid_19
