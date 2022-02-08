Facts

18:38 08.02.2022

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland has adopted a resolution on the donation of components of military equipment belonging to the Polish army to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Poland stands in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the threat from Russia. The government wants to support its eastern neighbor by providing military equipment free of charge. This is another decision of the Council of Ministers to transfer equipment to Ukraine," the press service of the Polish government said on Tuesday.

It is clarified that the resolution provides for the free transfer of additional military equipment to Ukraine, the decision on which was made as a result of the analysis, taking into account the need to ensure the current operations of the Polish Armed Forces and maintain the required level of reserves of the Polish army. "This means that the transfer of equipment to the eastern neighbor will not reduce the combat readiness of Polish military units," the report says.

It clarifies that the Inspectorate for Supply of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland will prepare the transportation of military equipment to Ukraine, where authorized representatives of the Polish army will hand over the military equipment to representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The specified resolution shall enter into force from the date of its adoption.

Tags: #poland #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
