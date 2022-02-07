UK sends over 100 special forces to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military

The UK has sent more than 100 special forces (SAS, SBS, Special Reconnaissance Regiment and Special Forces Support Group) to Ukraine as military advisers to transfer experience to Ukrainian servicemen, Mirror reported.

According to the publication, the British special forces will share their experience with Ukrainian colleagues in counter-insurgency tactics, sniping and sabotage.

It is noted that British special forces have been able to deploy such a large number to the region as they are no longer operating in Afghanistan.

"UK special forces have been deployed to the region to help and advise the Ukrainian military. They have a wide skill set which will no doubt be very useful to the Ukrainian forces,"the publication reported.