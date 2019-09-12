Facts

11:41 12.09.2019

Klitschko initiates consultations with heads of factions regarding early termination of powers of Kyiv city council

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced consultations with heads of lawmaker factions and groups of the Kyiv City Council regarding early termination of powers of the Kyiv City Council of the eighth convocation.

"I initiate consultations with heads of lawmaker factions and groups on early termination of powers of the Kyiv City Council of the eighth convocation," Klitschko said before the start of the plenary session of the Kyiv City Council, which failed to have quorum, the press service of the mayor has reported.

