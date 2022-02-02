Rapid cyber-reaction forces may be involved in helping Ukraine

Lithuania-led Cyber Rapid Response Teams (CRRTs) may be involved to support Ukraine, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of National Defense Margiris Abukevičius said.

The annual meeting of the Cyber Rapid Response Teams took place this week, where it was noted that the developed project is a recognized resource in the field of security of the European Union and can be used as a tool to support Ukraine, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The use of these forces to support common missions and operations in the field of security and defense policy of the EU, as well as for the partner - Ukraine, will help strengthen even greater confidence in the developed capacities," he said.

The need for cooperation was stated not only by the observer of the project Belgium, but also by the Czech Republic, Spain, as well as the USA and Georgia.

According to the ministry, the current CRRT is formed by experts from all six project members – Lithuania, Poland, Netherlands, Romania, Croatia and Estonia. The original members will be joined by a new contributing country, Slovenia, this year. Romania will lead these forces on a rotating basis in 2022.