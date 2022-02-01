Spanish FM accepts invitation to visit Ukraine, evacuation of embassy staff not planned

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno has accepted the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit Ukraine in the near future. At the same time, he clarified that there are no intentions to evacuate family members of employees of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.

"Bueno responded to the call of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy to make a visit to Ukraine in the near future to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people against the background of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported following a telephone conversation between the ministers.

Kuleba informed Bueno about the security situation in connection with the concentration of Russian troops near the state border and in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The minister particularly focused on the non-military dimensions of Russian aggression, including Russia's attempts to undermine the economic and financial stability of Ukraine.

Bueno, in turn, assured of Spain's full support for Ukraine's efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity through political and diplomatic means. The ministers coordinated steps on the negotiation process with the Russian Federation within the framework of network diplomacy designed to keep the Russian Federation in line with diplomatic negotiations and force it to de-escalate.

The Spanish Foreign Minister said that at this stage there were no intentions to evacuate family members of employees of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.