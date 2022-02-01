Facts

17:45 01.02.2022

Spanish FM accepts invitation to visit Ukraine, evacuation of embassy staff not planned

2 min read
Spanish FM accepts invitation to visit Ukraine, evacuation of embassy staff not planned

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno has accepted the invitation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit Ukraine in the near future. At the same time, he clarified that there are no intentions to evacuate family members of employees of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.

"Bueno responded to the call of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy to make a visit to Ukraine in the near future to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people against the background of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported following a telephone conversation between the ministers.

Kuleba informed Bueno about the security situation in connection with the concentration of Russian troops near the state border and in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The minister particularly focused on the non-military dimensions of Russian aggression, including Russia's attempts to undermine the economic and financial stability of Ukraine.

Bueno, in turn, assured of Spain's full support for Ukraine's efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity through political and diplomatic means. The ministers coordinated steps on the negotiation process with the Russian Federation within the framework of network diplomacy designed to keep the Russian Federation in line with diplomatic negotiations and force it to de-escalate.

The Spanish Foreign Minister said that at this stage there were no intentions to evacuate family members of employees of the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.

Tags: #spain #foreign_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 11.12.2021
British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

11:49 02.10.2021
Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

09:56 26.07.2021
Spain opened for Ukrainians from July 27

Spain opened for Ukrainians from July 27

11:44 06.05.2021
Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

15:24 07.04.2021
Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

Polish Foreign Minister to pay working visit to Ukraine on Thursday

15:06 31.03.2021
Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

11:54 13.08.2020
Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

16:17 10.08.2020
Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

12:43 07.04.2020
Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada sets up TIC to investigate facts that contributed to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBU, BES, prosecutors searching Metinvest's mining companies, group urges law enforcers to stay within legal framework

Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

Poland ready to provide Ukraine with defense, gas, humanitarian aid – Morawiecki

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop bill on changing military training system with ending conscription into army from Jan 1, 2024

LATEST

Zelensky discusses gas supplies to Ukraine via Polish LNG terminals with Morawiecki

Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

Verkhovna Rada sets up TIC to investigate facts that contributed to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBU, BES, prosecutors searching Metinvest's mining companies, group urges law enforcers to stay within legal framework

Ukrainian authorities do not reject Minsk agreements, but intend to find steps to implement them - adviser to head of President's Office

Poland ready to provide Ukraine with defense, gas, humanitarian aid – Morawiecki

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop bill on changing military training system with ending conscription into army from Jan 1, 2024

Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

SBI conducts searches at ex-management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrtransgaz in gas alienation case

Court arrests security chief of Yanukovych in absentia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD