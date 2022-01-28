Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

If Germany does not change its position on repelling Russian aggression, the federal government will have to deal not with the problems of the ORDLO or Crimea occupied by Russia, but with the problem of the German Democratic Republic (GDR), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"We really appreciate Germany's help in treating our wounded soldiers, Ukraine has many friends in Germany, and we are grateful for this support, but we do not perceive the official position regarding the supply of weapons and other decisions that undermine the security of Europe and de facto encourage the aggressor. We draw the attention of our partners to the fact that our predictions about the Kremlin are coming true, and we understand them even better. If Germany does not change its position on repelling Russian aggression, the federal government will have to deal not with the problems of the ORDLO or Crimea occupied by Russia, but with the problem of the German Democratic Republic, and this is not an exaggeration," Reznikov said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He stressed that this is not an exaggeration, since "the restoration of the GDR is a logical continuation of the Russian demands that have already been stated."

"Russia has already officially put forward demands for the dismantling of NATO in 14 countries, which also seemed absolutely impossible. It is very good that the members of the Alliance have given a clear answer, but there should be a practical part so that later they do not have to give an answer when someone starts to restore the Berlin Wall," Reznikov added.