Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:01 18.08.2025

Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

Kazakhstan supplied 1.1 million tonnes of oil to Germany in January-July 2025, the Kazakh president's press service said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the CEO of KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khasenov, who briefed him on the national oil and gas company's performance in the seven months.

"We delivered 900,000 tonnes to Azerbaijan in 7M, 1.1 million tonnes to Germany, and a first consignment of 85,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil to Hungary," the press office said following the meeting.

KazMunayGas initially planned to supply Germany with 1.5 million tonnes of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in 2025, matching last year's exports. Planned 2025 shipments were later revised to 2 million tonnes.

Former Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev had said exports could be raised to 2 million tonnes if requested by Germany.

Kazakhstan has been supplying oil to Germany through the Transneft (MOEX: TRNF) pipeline system to Adamowo-Zastawa since 2023.

Tags: #kazakhstan #germany #oil

