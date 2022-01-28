Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Media reports regarding the conflict that occurred during a telephone conversation between the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joseph Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, are unreliable, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed.

"The conversation between the presidents yesterday was lengthy, frank and constructive. All key positions on the part of the United States regarding the inadmissibility of any agreements behind Ukraine's back and support for Ukraine with concrete assistance have been confirmed. The media reports regarding the tension and some kind of conflict that occurred yesterday are unreliable," Kuleba said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Earlier, a CNN correspondent, citing a senior Ukrainian official, reported on Twitter that Biden, in a conversation with Zelensky, said that the Russian invasion is now almost certain to happen as soon as the earth freezes over.

According to him, the U.S. president also warned that Kyiv could be looted as Russian troops would try to occupy it.

In addition, according to the correspondent's source, Biden said that Ukraine would not receive significantly more military assistance.

As reported, a telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine took place on Thursday, it lasted almost an hour and a half.