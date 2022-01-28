Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

As of now, there are no actions of a military nature that would be markedly different from what happened in the spring of last year, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"As of now, there are no actions of a military nature that would be markedly different from what happened last spring, before Easter. The only difference in the military plane, which we are closely monitoring, is the situation in Belarus. What is radically different is the intensity of hybrid events, primarily informational, as well as the impact of these events on the macroeconomic situation," Reznikov said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He stressed that Ukrainian intelligence, he personally and the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in constant contact with international partners.

"We have full information and in some moments we clarify the data provided by our foreign colleagues," Reznikov said.