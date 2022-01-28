Facts

09:49 28.01.2022

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 and 144 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, January 27, Ukraine has recorded 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 (including 5,341 children and 808 medical workers); [...] Meanwhile, 3,342 people have been hospitalized, 144 have died, and 6,142 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,980,061 COVID-19 cases, including 3,608,094 recoveries and 99,882 deaths.

