Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter that he had discussed with his American counterpart Joseph Biden the ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Donbas and agreed on common actions.

"Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future," Zelensky said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

He also thanked Biden for the ongoing military assistance to Ukraine in the form of lethal weapons sent.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of providing financial support from the United States to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine stressed the importance of supporting the economic and financial stability of our country in the current situation. The leaders discussed concrete steps by the United States to increase financial support for Ukraine, both bilaterally and by involving international financial institutions, the presidential press service said.

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States also discussed the results of the recent Normandy talks at the level of political advisers. Biden commended the agreement reached on an unconditional return to the ceasefire. Zelensky noted Ukraine's readiness to hold a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of leaders in the near future.