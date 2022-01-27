Facts

18:27 27.01.2022

Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

1 min read
Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation tonight, Zelensky's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov said.

"Tonight, a telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden is planned. It will be a logical continuation of close cooperation, coordination of actions and confirmation of support for Ukraine by its reliable partner. It can be expected that the leaders will touch upon the issues of the peace process, security, in particular energy, defense cooperation, macro-financial support, anti-oligarchic reform," Nikiforov wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, according to the press secretary of the president, the specified list of topics for the leaders of the United States and Ukraine is not exhaustive.

He added that this would be their second conversation in January and the third in two months, and its results will be reported on the website of the president of Ukraine and on social networks.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Interfax-Ukraine
