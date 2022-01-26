U.S. Ambassador Sullivan hands over written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees - Russian Foreign Ministry

United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has handed over a written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 26, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko received U.S. Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan at his request," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

"During the meeting, the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission handed over the U.S. administration's written response to the draft bilateral treaty on security guarantees previously submitted by the Russian side," the Foreign Ministry said.