Facts

18:02 20.09.2023

Ukraine inflicts strike on command post of Russia's Black Sea Navy near Sevastopol

1 min read
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian defense forces inflicted a successful strike on a command post of Russia's Black Sea Navy near Verkhniosadove in the vicinity of Sevastopol in temporarily occupied Crimea, according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 20 in the morning, the AFU inflicted a successful strike on a command post of Russia's Black Sea Navy near Verkhniosadove in the vicinity of temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" it said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #black_sea_fleet #strike

