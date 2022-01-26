Facts

09:33 26.01.2022

Yermak denies information about possible talks with militants

1 min read
Yermak denies information about possible talks with militants

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak denied reports in a number of media outlets about possible direct talks with militants from the ORDO and ORLO.

"There are no direct talks with the separatists and there will not be," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders.

"We will talk about the restoration of a complete ceasefire, which, unfortunately, works with great violations. We will talk about humanitarian issues, the opening of checkpoints and the future of the Normandy format," the comment said.

Yermak notes that "in the Normandy format, only the leaders of the states have the right to approve any documents. Everything else is consultative."

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on a possible agreement at a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy countries on the date of meetings between representatives of Ukraine and the militants.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Paris.

Tags: #yermak #militants
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:32 25.01.2022
Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

Withdrawal of bill on transition period in occupied territories not related to upcoming meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders - Yermak

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

17:03 04.01.2022
Yermak to talk to advisers to leaders of France, Germany before their trip to Moscow

Yermak to talk to advisers to leaders of France, Germany before their trip to Moscow

13:23 03.01.2022
Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

11:36 03.01.2022
It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

16:34 24.12.2021
Zelensky ready to negotiate with Putin, Ukraine to fulfill Minsk agreements – Yermak

Zelensky ready to negotiate with Putin, Ukraine to fulfill Minsk agreements – Yermak

13:08 30.11.2021
Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

13:29 26.11.2021
Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

Zelensky: Yermak to contact Russian presidential administration soon

12:41 05.11.2021
Yermak presents new channel for reporting on authorities' activities - presidential press service

Yermak presents new channel for reporting on authorities' activities - presidential press service

17:51 30.09.2021
Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Necessary to finalize and adopt Drinking Water of Ukraine national program for 2022-2026 - Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Evacuation of part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

LATEST

Ukraine receives about 300 Javelin systems, 79 tonnes of security assistance from USA

Zelensky: Evacuation of part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

Canada announces evacuation of family members of embassy employees from Ukraine

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Rada increases value of parcels imported to Ukraine without taxation for individuals to EUR 150

Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

Germany, Ukraine reach moment of truth on some fundamentally important issues for security, future of Ukraine – Kuleba

Britain, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, USA to create fund to help Ukraine in late Jan – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD