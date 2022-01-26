Yermak denies information about possible talks with militants

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak denied reports in a number of media outlets about possible direct talks with militants from the ORDO and ORLO.

"There are no direct talks with the separatists and there will not be," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of advisers to Normandy Four leaders.

"We will talk about the restoration of a complete ceasefire, which, unfortunately, works with great violations. We will talk about humanitarian issues, the opening of checkpoints and the future of the Normandy format," the comment said.

Yermak notes that "in the Normandy format, only the leaders of the states have the right to approve any documents. Everything else is consultative."

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on a possible agreement at a meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy countries on the date of meetings between representatives of Ukraine and the militants.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Paris.