17:51 25.01.2022

New batch of technical assistance from USA for Ukrainian Armed Forces arrive in Ukraine

A new batch of technical assistance from the United States for the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the Boryspil International Airport on Tuesday, January 25, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"The next delivery of U.S. international technical assistance for the Armed Forces is already in Ukraine. The party is met by colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy at the Boryspil International Airport. The package contains modern equipment and ammunition for defense purposes. We are strengthening our defense capability!" Maliar said on her Facebook page.

She also thanked the American partners for their support and practical assistance.

"Together we are stronger, and the world is safer!" the deputy minister added.

As reported, on January 22, Ukraine received the first part of military aid from the United States. The cargo includes about GBP 200,000 worth of lethal weapons, including ammunition for the defenders of Ukraine on the front line.

Tags: #usa #armed_forces #ukraine
