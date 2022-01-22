Facts

16:53 22.01.2022

Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

1 min read
Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

Germany's statements regarding the impossibility of transferring defense weapons to Ukraine, in particular due to the provision of permission for this to third parties, the futility of the return of Crimea, hesitation on disconnecting Russia from SWIFT - do not correspond to the level of relations with Ukraine and the current security situation, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"At present, the unity of the West in relation to Russia is more important than ever. To achieve it and contain Russia, we are all making great efforts together. German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and encourage Vladimir Putin to launch a new attack on Ukraine," Kuleba said on his Twitter page.

At the same time, the head of the Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the support already provided since 2014, as well as for diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. "But Germany's current statements are disappointing and run counter to that support and efforts," he said.

Tags: #kuleba #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 20.01.2022
USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

17:47 19.01.2022
Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

13:56 19.01.2022
Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

16:13 18.01.2022
Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

17:18 17.01.2022
German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

German Hydrogen Diplomacy Office to open in Ukraine – Baerbock

14:51 17.01.2022
Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

11:58 17.01.2022
Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

17:04 15.01.2022
Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

12:37 15.01.2022
Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

15:26 13.01.2022
Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders scheduled for Jan 26

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands public refutation by German govt of Navy chief's statements on Crimea

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

LATEST

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders scheduled for Jan 26

USA intends to deliver five Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands public refutation by German govt of Navy chief's statements on Crimea

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

Von der Leyen assures Zelensky of EU's readiness to work with Ukraine in energy sector

Ukraine receives first lethal aid from USA

Most reports of 'mines' come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from Russia - Monastyrsky

European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

Ukraine expects more support from international partners - the Ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD