USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will not negotiate with Russia on the NATO open door policy, and consider it unacceptable to change borders by force.

At a press conference, Blinken said the United States will not revise the fundamental principles that it has and that it will defend, one of them is the NATO's open door policy.

He said this also applies to the principle that countries cannot change the borders of other countries by force and cannot dictate to other countries their choices and their policies.