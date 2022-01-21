Facts

16:20 21.01.2022

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

1 min read
USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

Following a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will not negotiate with Russia on the NATO open door policy, and consider it unacceptable to change borders by force.

At a press conference, Blinken said the United States will not revise the fundamental principles that it has and that it will defend, one of them is the NATO's open door policy.

He said this also applies to the principle that countries cannot change the borders of other countries by force and cannot dictate to other countries their choices and their policies.

Tags: #blinken #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:36 20.01.2022
Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

18:37 19.01.2022
US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

16:50 19.01.2022
Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

09:42 19.01.2022
Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

15:28 18.01.2022
USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

18:42 12.01.2022
Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

17:20 12.01.2022
NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

LATEST

Most reports of 'mines' come from temporarily uncontrolled territories or directly from Russia - Monastyrsky

European Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Ukraine on Jan 26-27

Ukraine expects more support from international partners - the Ambassador

Turkish Interior Ministry to transfer material, technical assistance to Ukrainian services of Interior Ministry

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

Estonia sends request to Germany for approval of arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine among top three countries from which largest number of tourists come to Georgia

Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD