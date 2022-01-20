Facts

18:12 20.01.2022

Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

1 min read
Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

The government of Ukraine and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe have signed a new two-year cooperation agreement for 2022-2023.

"Thanks to Dr. Hans Kluge, the Director of WHO/Europe, for facilitating the signing of this agreement. Today we have made a huge contribution to the development of our partnership, the purpose of which is to preserve the health of Ukrainians," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #who #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 20.01.2022
Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

Ukraine will be invited to certification of Nord Stream 2 when EC considers this issue – Energy Minister

18:28 20.01.2022
Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

Ukraine invests over EUR600 mln in energy system modernization within synchronization with European one

10:32 20.01.2022
Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

09:54 20.01.2022
COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

09:36 20.01.2022
Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

09:51 19.01.2022
Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

09:42 19.01.2022
Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

16:13 18.01.2022
Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

12:18 18.01.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

LATEST

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Ukraine views Slovak economy minister's statements about Crimea, sanctions on Russia as unacceptable

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD