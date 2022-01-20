Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

The government of Ukraine and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe have signed a new two-year cooperation agreement for 2022-2023.

"Thanks to Dr. Hans Kluge, the Director of WHO/Europe, for facilitating the signing of this agreement. Today we have made a huge contribution to the development of our partnership, the purpose of which is to preserve the health of Ukrainians," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.