13:56 19.01.2022

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Whatever the price of deterring the Russian Federation now, it will always be lower than the possible future price of stopping a new war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said speaking with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"In our call Josep Borrell and I discussed ways for Transatlantic community to jointly deter Russia from further aggression. My message to all EU members is clear: whatever the price of deterrence now, it will always be lower than the possible future price of stopping a new war," Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

