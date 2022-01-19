Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 12,815 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 5,413 recoveries and 163 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 12,815 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,422 children and 464 medical workers, while 85,177 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 30,201 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 36,744 who received the second shot, 614 who received an additional shot, and 17,618 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 2,401 persons have been hospitalized, 163 have died, and 5,413 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,780,903 COVID-19 cases, including 3,567,336 recoveries and 98,712 deaths.

As many as 15,053,125 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine to date.