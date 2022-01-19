Facts

09:51 19.01.2022

Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 12,815 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 5,413 recoveries and 163 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 12,815 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,422 children and 464 medical workers, while 85,177 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 30,201 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 36,744 who received the second shot, 614 who received an additional shot, and 17,618 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 2,401 persons have been hospitalized, 163 have died, and 5,413 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,780,903 COVID-19 cases, including 3,567,336 recoveries and 98,712 deaths.

As many as 15,053,125 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 19.01.2022
Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

09:42 19.01.2022
Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

16:13 18.01.2022
Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

12:18 18.01.2022
UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

10:53 18.01.2022
Ukraine may pass 2022 without new program with IMF - Hetmantsev

Ukraine may pass 2022 without new program with IMF - Hetmantsev

10:15 18.01.2022
Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

09:58 18.01.2022
CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

09:47 18.01.2022
Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

09:27 18.01.2022
Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

LATEST

Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

USA transfers about 1 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccines to Ukraine

Almaty Airport resumes normal operation

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

Poroshenko calls on Western partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, impose powerful sanctions against Russia

Over 150 territorial defense battalions to be formed in Ukraine, each soldier to be assigned weapon - Defense Ministry

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD