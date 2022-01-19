Blinken arrives in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Ukraine with a visit, CNN journalist Jennifer Hansler said.

"Secretary Blinken has arrived in Kyiv," Hansler said on Twitter, illustrating a message with a photo of the Secretary of State, descending from the plane's ladder.

Later, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine confirmed information on the arrival of the Secretary of State to Ukraine.

"Welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Blinken!" the Embassy said on Twitter illustrating its message with a video of his arrival and a meeting of the Secretary of State at the airport.

Earlier, the State Department announced that from January 18 to January 20, Blinken is scheduled to visit Ukraine. On January 19, he has negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba.

As expected, on January 20, Blinken will go to Berlin, where he has a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and on January 21, he will meet with head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov in Geneva (Switzerland).