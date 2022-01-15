Next PACE session in Jan will be held in hybrid format – MP Honcharenko

The January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in a hybrid format with limited physical presence of deputies, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said.

"Only the president and vice presidents of the assembly, heads of committees, heads of political groups, heads of national delegations, one deputy head of national delegations from the opposition, and one member of the secretariat, as well as speakers whose reports are included in the agenda will be present at the session offline," he said on Telegram.

Thus, he clarified, MPs from the Servant of the People faction Maria Mezentseva and Yevhenia Kravchuk, MP of the Batkivschyna faction Serhiy Sobolev, Honcharenko himself and another member of the secretariat will take part offline in the PACE session from the Ukrainian delegation.

Meetings of the regular session of PACE are scheduled for January 24-28.