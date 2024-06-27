PACE supports Ukraine's main initiatives in intl arena

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe supported the main initiatives of Ukraine in the international arena, said member of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk (the Servant of the People faction).

"A strong document [resolution Legal and human rights aspects of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine], which enshrines support for all major initiatives of Ukraine in the international arena. Clearly mentioned, in particular: the International Compensation Mechanism; the Special Investigation Tribunal; the Peace Formula and the corresponding Peace Summit; Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism; the Register of damage caused to Ukraine," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

The MP noted that PACE also adopted the resolution Role of sanctions in countering the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to her, in this resolution the Assembly called for strengthening compliance with the oil price limit by adding to the prohibited list of vessels of the "shadow fleet" collected by the Russian Federation and its accomplices.

Kravchuk noted that the document also calls for sanctions against other strategic sources of Russian income, including liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas, as well as the agricultural, metallurgical and nuclear industries, banning both direct imports and resale of related goods.

"The resolution calls for prohibiting the export of critical raw materials, industrial warfare goods and dual-use items to the Russian Federation, especially those that may contribute to the war effort, and to prevent access to their transport hubs, services and financial assistance to all carriers transporting these goods to the Russian Federation," Kravchuk said.